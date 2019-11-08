Richmond County students celebrated Agriculture Day by picking, eating food from their school garden

Friday, October 8, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Goshen Elementary School students celebrated Agriculture Day on Friday.

The kids got to do things like pick cucumbers from their school garden, play with worms, and learn about saving the planet through puppets.

While there were special activities for the day, the students help take care of the garden and school chickens every day.

"About five or six students to go out there and help her like feed them, give them water, water the plants," said Briann, a student at Goshen.

And on Agriculture Day, they got to see the fruits, or vegetables of their labor.

"Today we were actually talking about cucumbers and growing cucumbers and we allowed the students to see how cucumber plants grow, the importance of where their food is coming from, said Arielle Kremer."

Kremer, a nutrition coordinator for Richmond County Schools, said the garden teaches kids ownership and gets them excited about eating fresh, local foods.

"It's exciting because they're able to take home that information and we hear that the parents are actually asked to make some of these recipes," Kremer said.

At lunch, the kids were even served zucchini pizza, made with fresh zucchinis from their garden.

