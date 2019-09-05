Richmond County sheriff, DA's office receive grant money for high-tech crime fighting

Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Bad guys should watch out as the county’s biggest crime fighters are about to get some high tech tools to fight crime.

Project Safe Neighborhoods, or PSN, is about to help the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney in their fight against crime even more.

"We would like to target more extensive groups and organizations -- especially violent crime and gang activity,” Sheriff Richard Roundtree said.

PSN awarded grant money to both agencies for new crime fighting tools -- like mobile fingerprint scanners, GPS trackers, covert camera, and state of-the-art cell phone software.

"Through the use of this equipment we will be able to apprehend and prosecute people that we would otherwise not be able to prosecute,” District Attorney Natalie Paine said.

