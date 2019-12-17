14-year-old girls speaks out after seeing student hit by car

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

News 12 at 5 and 6 o'clock

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County School System has released a statement after one of their students was hit by a car on Monday night.

School system spokesperson Kaden Jacobs says the incident is under investigation by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, but the school system will not be making any further comments until the investigation into the incident is completed.

The student, a 12-year-old from Pine Hill Middle School, was struck around 5:45 p.m. Monday on the 3800 block of Old Waynesboro Road.

Deputies say the girl was getting off her school bus, and as she was crossing the street in front of the bus an SUV traveling southbound disregarded the flashing lights and stop sign on the school bus and hit the girl.

She was dragged about 100 feet and was still conscious while being transported to AUMC for treatment. Her injuries are described as severe but not life-threatening.

14-year-old Janiya Hawkins was on the bus at the time of the accident and witnessed the girl get hit. She says all the students on the bus saw was happened.

"They was shocked. The bus driver - it looked like she was - it looked like she was fainting," said Hawkins.

It was not how she imagined she would be spending her 14th birthday.

"I didn't want to go to school because I didn't want to ride the bus because I was scared it might happen again," said Hawkins.

Instead of celebrating, her mom Tuowana Staten says she spent the night traumatized.

"I hate that my daughter had to see that and it's a parent's worst nightmare," said Staten.

Hawkins told her mom the car was traveling too fast, especially around a stopped school bus.

"The bus lights, the little red lights, they were on," said Hawkins.

"It's just something you never want to hear about. Anytime I feel like you see a bus, you should slow down. Period," said Staten.

Staten fears it could have been her own daughter.

"A lot of times I'm late for work, I'm late for doctors appointments or whatever else. But slow down. It's not worth the outcome if you speed and you know, something like this happens. It's not worth it," she said. "You can replace a job, but you can't replace a life."

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.