Richmond County schools move to cancel proms due to coronavirus

Friday, March 27, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County School System has moved to cancel all school proms because of the coronavirus.

The move comes after Gov. Brian Kemp closed schools until April 24.

In a statement, the school system says they made the decision based on Kemp's move

“Governor Kemp has closed schools through April 24 and many of our proms fall within that window,” said Lynthia Ross, RCSS Spokeswoman. “Given the changing nature of coronavirus and the recommendations of public health officials to limit the size of gatherings, we are canceling proms as scheduled.”

However, Ross said, the school system will ask principals and student leaders to work together on determining if proms can still be held once school is back in session.

“Many parents of high school seniors have asked about graduation,” said Ross. “At this time, no changes have been made to the RCSS graduation schedule. The school system continues to work with state and local public health officials and the Georgia Department of Education for guidance about grading and graduation.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.