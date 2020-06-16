Richmond County schools are looking for parents input for upcoming school year

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The ultimate goal for the Richmond County School System is to open back up in the fall, safely. And school officials want to work hand-in-hand with parents to do it.

Graduation update:

Ceremonies will be June 20 through 23 at the James Brown Arena. Each graduate will get four tickets each.

Survey:

The Richmond County School System (RCSS) is seeking input from parents on back-to-school plans. The system announced the release of a nine question survey with questions to obtain parent feedback about their plans for their student(s) in the 2020-2021 school year. The survey also asks parents for feedback about requiring personal protective equipment, transportation and technology access.

The survey should take less than three minutes to complete and will be available June 17 – June 24, 2020. The survey link is: https://rcboe.info/COVIDParentSurv

