Richmond County school system activates school bus delivery for meals

Thursday, March 19, 2020
AUGUSTA, GA (WRDWW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County School System (RCSS) announced today updates to its food distribution program, including bus delivery.
According to the announcement, buses will deliver food to area neighborhoods Monday through Friday between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm.
Students and parents can meet the bus at the end of their driveway where school nutrition staff will provide them with a lunch.
The announcement said buses will drive through the neighborhoods to ensure that children are able to access meals.
The following neighborhoods will have school bus food delivery service:
Pepperidge
Castle Pines
Woodlake
Windsor Court Mobile Homes
Butler Creek
Apple Valley
Jennings Homes
Dogwood Terrace
Allen Homes
Raes Creek Mobile Homes
Delta Manor
Salem Arms
Magnolia Park Apartments
Fox Den
East Augusta Commons
Eastview Homes
