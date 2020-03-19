Richmond County school system activates school bus delivery for meals

Thursday, March 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDWW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County School System (RCSS) announced today updates to its food distribution program, including bus delivery.

According to the announcement, buses will deliver food to area neighborhoods Monday through Friday between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm.

Students and parents can meet the bus at the end of their driveway where school nutrition staff will provide them with a lunch.

The announcement said buses will drive through the neighborhoods to ensure that children are able to access meals.

THE LATEST on school districts helping students with meals due to the coronavirus.

The following neighborhoods will have school bus food delivery service:

Pepperidge

Castle Pines

Woodlake

Windsor Court Mobile Homes

Butler Creek

Apple Valley

Jennings Homes

Dogwood Terrace

Allen Homes

Raes Creek Mobile Homes

Delta Manor

Salem Arms

Magnolia Park Apartments

Fox Den

East Augusta Commons

Eastview Homes

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.