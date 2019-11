Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Richmond County Sheriff's Office authorities confirm an inmate who was on a work detail has been located.

The inmate, who has not yet been identified, walked away from his detail on Meadowbrook Drive just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

The inmate was from Richmond County Correctional Institution.

No other additional details have been made available.

