Richmond County man has been missing since March 3

Monday, March 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 44-year-old man that has been missing for almost a week.

According to officials, Terry Polek was last seen on 03/03/20 on the 1900 block of Central Avenue. Polek was walking to the store at the corner of Central Avenue and Heard Avenue.

Polek was last seen wearing a green shirt with blue stripes and blue jeans. He is 5'10 and 175 lbs.

If you have any information on Polek please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

(706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

