Richmond County deputy sent to hospital following accident on Dean's Bridge Road

Monday, March 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Richmond County motorcycle deputy was taken to Augusta University Hospital Monday morning following a car accident.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, that accident happened around 8:16 a.m. when the deputy was traveling north on Dean's Bridge Road when another car towing a trailer pulled out in front of the deputy.

The deputy was taken to AU Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The deputy's identity is being withheld at the time being.

