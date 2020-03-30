Richmond County deputy sent to hospital following accident on Dean's Bridge Road

Monday, March 30, 2020
AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Richmond County motorcycle deputy was taken to Augusta University Hospital Monday morning following a car accident.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, that accident happened around 8:16 a.m. when the deputy was traveling north on Dean's Bridge Road when another car towing a trailer pulled out in front of the deputy.
The deputy was taken to AU Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
The deputy's identity is being withheld at the time being.
