ACT OF KINDNESS: Richmond County deputy caught mowing resident's lawn on duty

Saturday, August 17, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A post on Facebook is making its rounds on social media tonight.

Augusta resident, Julie Kelly, posted a picture of a Richmond County deputy mowing her neighbor's lawn. She said, "5103, I don't know who you are, but you are awesome."

Kelly says she sometimes sees the woman who lives in the home mowing her lawn and doing yard work very late at night. "I’ve always worried about being out there so late, that is another reason this caught my attention," Kelly said.

That's when the Richmond County deputy took the matter into her own hands.

Her Lieutenant shared the post identifying the deputy as Jessica Anthony. She said, "Jessica Anthony, representing Zone 5, on and off duty! Very proud to work alongside these Deputies daily. Thank you, Julie for recognizing a job well done!"

Way to go, Deputy Anthony!