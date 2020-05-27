Richmond County deputies seek help finding missing man

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

Adam Harris, 37, left his residence in the 1500 block of Wooten Road at 3 p.m. Monday walking toward Olive Road. He has not been seen or heard from since.

He was last seen wearing black and gray jogging pants with a T-shirt of unknown color.

Anyone with information on Harris is asked to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

FOUND | Missing 24-year-old woman located after public is asked to help find her

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.