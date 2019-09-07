Richmond County deputies searching for five gang members wanted for aggravated assault

Saturday, September 7, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for five gang members all wanted for aggravated assault.

Deputies say the assault happened on Thursday, August 29th on the 3600 block of Alene Circle. They say the five men are part the Crip Gang and are all known to carry firearms and all have active warrants against them.

Deputies are looking for 22-year-old Nickalaus Lanham, 21-year-old Michael Troupe, Jr., 27-year-old Maurice Franklin, 20-year-old Aquavias Nathaniel, and 29-year-old Alexander Givens.

If you have any information, contact Inv. Walter McNeil at (706) 821-1078 or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.