Tuesday, October 1, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County deputies are responding to a shooting on Tuttle Street and Franklin Lane, according to dispatch.

They said the call came in around 3:15 A.M. on Tuesday.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, and we will bring updates as we get them.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved​