Richmond County deputies respond to rumors at Augusta Mall that left one person arrested

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rumor circulating on social media that there was a person with a gun or an active shooter at the Augusta Mall. Deputies say this is false.

Deputies responded to the Augusta Mall after a report of a person a gun. They say they found the suspect later identified as 23-year-old Hakeem Nate Gamble outside of the Augusta Mall.

After speaking with witnesses, deputies found that Gamble was involved in a verbal altercation with a male inside of JC Penny that turned into a very brief physical altercation.

They say Gamble later struck a 16-year-old JC Penny Sales Associate and a 5-year-old child. Gamble did not have a weapon.

Gamble was arrested and charged with Simple Battery and Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree.