Friday, April 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County deputies responded early Friday morning to a shooting on Walton Way.

Details remain limited, but Richmond County Sheriff's Office officials say they responded to Medical Center Inn around 1:59 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

A victim was taken to a nearby hospital following the incident. No word on their condition.

Investigators are continuing to look into the case.

