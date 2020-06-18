Richmond County deputies on the lookout for homicide suspect

Thursday, June 18, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back here and on News 12 for updates as they become available.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities are on the lookout for a homicide suspect in Richmond County.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office notified deputies by radio around 7:45 a.m. today to be on the lookout for a homicide suspect in a vehicle.

A public information officer could not provide details about the homicide but did say authorities were investigating an “incident at the convention center.” The spokesman could not confirm whether that incident was related to the homicide suspect who was on the loose.

