Man identified in one Augusta slaying as investigation continues in other

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A male was found shot dead early Thursday in the first of two homicides in one day in Augusta.

His body was found after Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 3:45 a.m. to the 4900 block of Mike Padgett Highway. The location is in extreme south Augusta near the Burke County line.

Upon their arrival, deputies found a male victim who had been shot at least once.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:50 a.m., according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

Bowen’s office identified the man as Benigno Roldan Santos, 48. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

He was the first of two homicide victims to be shot dead Thursday morning in unrelated Augusta cases. The other victim, Nicole Diane Harrington, 37, was a woman found dead in a downtown Augusta parking garage before the suspect, a former deputy, was involved in a standoff with officers near Appling.

The double-homicide day was reminiscent of one exactly a week earlier, when two people were shot dead before sunrise in Aiken County, S.C.

