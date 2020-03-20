Richmond County deputies on scene at county landfill to search for missing man

Friday, March 20, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County sheriff's deputies are currently at the scene of a county landfill to search for a missing man.

Details remain limited, but officials say deputies are at the landfill near Deans Bridge Road "in reference to the disappearance of John Devore."

Devore was last seen on the 500 block of 3rd Street on Thursday, March 12 around 10:00 p.m.

Devore was last seen wearing a white dress and a blond wig and was driving a black 2004-05 Honda Element with an unknown paper tag taped to the rear window.

"At this time, we do not know how long this search will take, but the Sheriff’s Office will release updates when available," a statement from the sheriff's office said.\

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.