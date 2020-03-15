Richmond County deputies looking for missing person

Sunday, March 15, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person.

Deputies are looking for 51-year-old John Scott Devore who was last seen on the 500 block of 3rd Street on Thursday March 12th around 10:00 p.m.

Devore was last seen wearing a white dress and a blond wig and was driving a black 2004-05 Honda Element with an unknown paper tag taped to the rear window.

If you have any information please contact Investigator Josh Anderson at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1440 or 821-1080.