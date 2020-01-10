Richmond County deputies looking for missing man

Friday, January 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 57-year-old man.

Steven Jenne was last seen on January 10th around midnight at Wentworth Place.

According to deputies, Jenne is possibly wearing blue jeans and a red shirt with an American flag emblem on the front.

They believe he left his wallet and cellphone at his residence, but he may have a small bag of medication with him. Jenne has several medical problems that require medication and treatment.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking residents in the area of Wentworth Place and Rosier Road to check any surveillance camera or doorbell camera footage they may have to determine a possible direction of travel for Steven Jenne.

If you have any information, call the Richmond County Sheriff's Office (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

