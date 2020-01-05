Richmond County deputies looking for missing 75-year-old man

Sunday, January 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County deputies are looking for a 75-year-old who they say may suffer from an altered mental status.

75-year-old Garfield Lewis Jr. was last seen at 525 Blum St. in Augusta at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say Lewis was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a gray jacket, a black cap, brown boots and is missing his front teeth.

They say Lewis may be heading to the area of Fox Trace off of Wrightsboro Rd. or 1814 Fayetteville Dr.

If you have any information on Lewis, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

