Richmond County deputies looking for man wanted for robbery at Dollar General

Thursday, December 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted in a robbery at the Dollar General on Wrightsboro Road.

It happened today at 3:30 p.m. The sheriff's office tells News 12 the suspect is described as a heavy set black male, wearing a shower cap on his head, and appears to have tattoos on his right forearm.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call Investigator Randall Amos (706) 821-1020, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

