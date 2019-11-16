Richmond County deputies looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County deputies are looking for a man wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened on Friday.

Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Damario Williams. They say he is about 5'11 and has black hair and brown eyes.

They say Williams is wanted for an aggravated assault that happened on the 1800 block of Cooney Circle in Augusta on Friday.

Deputies say Williams is considered armed and dangerous.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.