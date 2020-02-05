SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Several local schools closing early due to severe weather Thursday

Feb. 5, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. --Aiken County is dismissing several schools early ahead of severe weather Thursday. They released the following statement:

Severe thunderstorms and high winds are expected to reach our area tomorrow afternoon. In an effort to protect the safety of all students and families, as well as our staff, District administration has made the decision, in consultation with Emergency Management Professionals, to dismiss all students and staff members early tomorrow. Tomorrow, Thursday, February 6, all Aiken County Public Schools will operate on our Early Dismissal Schedule and dismiss students two hours early.

Elementary Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m., Middle Schools at 1:10 p.m., and High Schools at 1:30 p.m. All afterschool activities, practices, games, Evening 4K, Adult Education Program, and our Extended Day offering through Quest Zone will be cancelled. We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience that tomorrow’s early dismissal will cause.

Dismissal times Aiken Scholars Academy, as well as for schools in the Ridge Spring-Monetta and Wagener areas are as follows:

Aiken Scholars Academy will dismiss at 1:00 p.m.

Ridge Spring-Monetta ES will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.

Ridge Spring-Monetta MS will dismiss at 1:05 p.m.

Ridge Spring-Monetta HS will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.

Busbee Elementary will dismiss at 12:55 p.m.

Corbett MS will dismiss at 12:52 p.m.

Wagener-Salley HS will dismiss at 1:10 p.m.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. -- Richmond County Schools released the following statement Wednesday evening:

"The Richmond County School System is monitoring severe weather expected tomorrow afternoon. Our emergency preparedness committee will be meeting in the morning to review up-to-the-minute weather forecasts. We will be considering a half day of school based on the information received in the morning. We will be making an announcement by 9:00 a.m."

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. -- All schools in Edgefield County will be dismissing two hours early Thursday and cancelling all after school activities.

All CSRA YMCA Headstart locations will be closed Thursday due to the severe weather threat.

