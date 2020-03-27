Richmond County Sheriff's Office settles lawsuit over military duty

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The U.S. Justice Department said it has reached a settlement with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office that resolves allegations that it violated the employment rights of a deputy who enlisted in the military.

Auben Kendall began working for the sheriff’s agency as a jailer in 2016, and was promoted to a deputy sheriff position in 2017 after attending state-mandated training. In about May 2018, Kendall informed the sheriff’s agency he had enlisted in the Army and would be departing in several months to perform military service, the Justice Department said.

He expressed his desire to return to work at the sheriff’s agency after his service. After notifying the agency of his enlistment, the employer demanded reimbursement of the costs of Kendall’s salary that he earned while attending mandatory training, the Justice Department said.

The sheriff’s agency later filed suit against Kendall in a state court alleging breach of contract, seeking reimbursement for the $7,437.56 in salary that it claimed Kendall owed. Prior to settling Kendall’s claims under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, the sheriff’s agency dismissed its state court lawsuit.

Under the agreement, the agency has agreed to place Kendall in military leave status retroactive to the date of his entry on active duty, to process any future request for reemployment from Kendall consistent with legal requirements and to not seek to recover any training-related funds from Kendall, the Justice Department said.

The sheriff’s agency also agreed it will not seek reimbursement for any training-related expenditures from any service member who leaves employment with the agency for military service. As part of the settlement agreement, the agency will devise and implement a USERRA policy, distribute its USERRA policy to all of its employees, and train its supervisory and human resources staff members on its USERRA policy.

