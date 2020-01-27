Richmond County Sheriff's Office mourns deputy death

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has lost another one of their own.

On Facebook, Support the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wrote: "Please lift up the Brave Men and Women of the RCSO as they deal with the loss of one of their own last night."

The sheriff's office tells News 12 Lt. James "J.R." Compton died after 25 years serving RCSO.

In a comment, the account said Lt. Compton died suddenly, and not in the line of duty.

News 12 offers our condolences to the sheriff's office.

