Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for an aggravated assault suspect.

Nikanely Sirron Glover is wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened yesterday on the 500 Blk. of East Boundary Street.

Anyone with information on Glover is asked to contact Inv. Anthony Gregory at (706) 821-1451, or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

