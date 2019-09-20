Richmond County Sheriff's Office fights for downtown cameras

Friday, September 20, 2019

News 12 at 5 and 6 O'Clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- News 12 has been following staffing concerns in the Richmond County Sheriff's Department for quite a while.

To give employees pay raises, they had to defund 30 positions. We're learning part of the proposed solution is to increase downtown surveillance using technology.

According to the Chief Patrick Clayton, we already have a few cameras downtown, in strategic locations. For safety reasons, the department does not disclose their specific locations.

For years, Chief Clayton and the sheriff have been fighting for a comprehensive camera program downtown. It would involve hooking into traffic cameras in order to use for surveillance as well. They are also hoping to partner with local businesses to gain access to cameras inside certain downtown businesses.

In the past year alone, downtown Augusta has seen a quadruple shooting on St. Patrick's Day, a brutal beating outside of a nightclub, and a man shot in the foot just walking down the street.

"The city is getting a lot of SPLOT and LOST money, different kinds of funds they are getting, and we need to invest that into a comprehensive camera program," said Chief Clayton.

He says the program would save the department a ton on labor hours, and allow them to focus on more things.

On any given weekend, the chief says the sheriff's office has to relocate up to a dozen deputies downtown. That means fewer eyes and ears to patrol other parts of Richmond County. The cameras, he said, would maximize efficiency.

"You basically make it so one person can patrol the whole downtown area," said Chief Clayton.

Patrolling, without even having to step foot outside.

"We're always trying to figure out how to squeeze has much as we can out to give the citizens the biggest bang for their buck," he said.

And with deputies watching for crimes in real time, Chief Clayton says they can be on the way to crime scenes before anyone even calls 911.

"The vision is eventually, we'll have a whole county-wide [program]. But we want to start it in the downtown area because that's the area that seems to get the most attention," he said.

The money for the program would have to come from SPLOST. In reponse to the sheriff's office request for cameras, the Interim City Administrator, Jarvis Sims, gave the following statement:

"Since 2006, Augusta-Richmond County residents and visitors have generated approximately $489 million in SPLOST funding toward improving county infrastructure, public safety and quality of life. Over $186 million of the funds collected has been allocated to specific public safety enhancements including the following:

Public Safety Vehicles

Fire Emergency Vehicles

Fire Stations

Judicial Center

Webster Detention Center

Sheriff Administration Center

RCCI Renovations

Radio System

MDT Replacement

911 Renovations

Special Operations Precinct

Marshal's Operation Center

Training Range Enhancements

Training Center

Fire Statin Alerting System

911 Renovations

Public Defender Building

The county is committed to making additional investments in public safety and is currently reviewing all proposals including the addition of security cameras.

The review process will be complete at the end of the year and proposed SPLOST projects will be announced in January 2020."

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved