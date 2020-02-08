Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms internal investigation following 'incident' on Peach Orchard Road

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms they are conducting an internal investigation after an incident involving Richmond County deputies Friday night.

News 12 received a report from a confidential source about an altercation between Richmond County deputies at the scene of a shooting Friday night.

This happened at the Circle K on Peach Orchard Road, where a 17-year-old was pronounced dead.

When we contacted Richmond County deputies about the altercation, they responded "We are conducted an Internal Affairs investigation into the incident and have nothing further to report at this time."

We are going to continue to investigate this incident and will update with more details as they become available.

