Richmond County Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

Friday, May 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Today, Sheriff Richard Roundtree of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office learned that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus.

According to the release, the Sheriff was tested on Wednesday at Fire Station # 1 to promote the need for testing.

To date, he has not shown any symptoms of the virus, the release stated.

The Sheriff has self-quarantined at his home where he will remain until it is safe for him to return to the office.

According to the release, efforts are being made to arrange testing for all employees of the Sheriff’s Administration building as well as any other employee the Sheriff may have had direct contact.

According to the release, the Sheriff remains dedicated to his service to the citizens of Richmond County and asks the public to continue to practice social distancing as well as the other guidelines set forth by the CDC.

