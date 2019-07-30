Richmond County Schools clarify report of students at three schools losing free lunches

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Confusion over if students at three Richmond County schools could lose free lunches is causing the RIchmond County School System to clarify the issue to parents.

According to Kaden Jacobs with RCSS, the school system discovered Thursday that three schools, Freedom Park School, John S. Davidson Magnet School, and C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School, were not getting fully reimbursed by the Community Eligibility Provision for meals provided.

The board found out if they include those schools, the district will be at 90 percent certified, which would cost about $1 million.

If those three schools are removed, the district would be at 96 percent certified, which would only cost $300,000. As a result, the board voted to remove the schools at a savings of almost $700,000.

However, Jacobs said, students that are still eligible for free lunches will not lose them. Jacobs said instead, parents of those students will have to fill out the form through SNAP or TANF. If they are approved, then students will continue to receive free lunches.

