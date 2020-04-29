Richmond County Schools awarded with $2.5 million to help with digital learning

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock/NBC at 12

:

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County School System is getting some help from the state to the tune of $2.5 million which will be used to help with distance learning. And both the district and parents are ready for the much-needed help.

Charmetra Johnson is the mom of three Butler High students. With only one laptop, her family wasn't ready to have all three do distance learning.

"If my son had work to do and my daughter had work to do, and sometimes their work was due at the same time on the same day, it kinda got a little stressful in here at the house," Johnson said.

When she went back to school herself, it added another layer of stress.

"It was like, 'oh lord what are we gonna do,'" Johnson said.

Thankfully, she was able to get two more laptops from the school district.

"It has been a true blessing, I must say," Johnson said. "They have been able to get caught up with their work."

But other parents like Jessica Wells haven't been as fortunate. Wells is a mother of four -- with two children at Hephzibah Elementary and the other two at Pine Hill Middle.

"We don't have any home internet per se and the only internet we have is on a phone," Wells said. "I've been very overwhelmed on this and I love education but to be honest, I don't find this very fun for me. It's more stressful than anything."

But help is coming soon -- in the form of a $2.5 million grant from the state.

"We knew that we did not have enough devices to support all of our students during this distance learning, so we quickly read through the application," Dr. Malinda Cobb, Associate Superintendent of Richmond County School System, said. "And began to work on actually writing the grant to purchase devices."

The grant lets the districts buy 3,200 laptops for students to check out and bring home, which can be a big help for a lot of families.

"As soon as the devices all arrive, some are for summer school, or some in the fall, we can help close that digital divide," Cobb said.

20 schools across the Richmond County School District will receive money for these laptops.

LINK FOR MOBILE USERS: Digital Learning Grant Awarded by school

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.