Richmond County Schools activating school bus food delivery for kids out of school

Friday, March 20, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County School System announced Thursday updates to its food distribution program.

“We want to make sure all our students have access to meals while they are learning from home,” said Cathy Johnson, Richmond County School System Nutrition Services Director. “Nutrition is key to strong, healthy bodies. Our students rely on us to provide food while school is in session and we know it is as important for us to bridge the gap now,” Johnson added.

Buses will deliver food to area neighborhoods Monday – Friday between 11:00 am -1:00 pm. Students and parents can meet the bus at the end of their driveway where school nutrition staff will provide them with a lunch. Buses will drive through the neighborhoods throughout the two hour timeframe to ensure that children are able to access meals. The following neighborhoods will have school bus food delivery service:

-Pepperidge

-Castle Pines

-Windsor Court Mobile Homes

-Woodlake

-Apple Valley

-Butler Creek

-Jennings Homes

-Dogwood Terrace

-Allen Homes

-Raes Creek Mobile Homes

-Delta Manor

-Magnolia Park Apartments

-Easts Augusta Commons

-Salem Arms

-Fox Den

-Eastview Homes

“We served 4,700 breakfast and 4,700 lunch meals Wednesday and 8,252 breakfast and 8,252 lunch meals today. 3,960 meals were served through our school bus food delivery program today,” said Johnson. “We will continue to evaluate our food distribution program and adjust to meet the needs of the students and families we serve,” Johnson added.

