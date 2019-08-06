Richmond County School System to use bus tracking app for a second year

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As your kids head back to school, some bus routes may have changed. But an app called Safe Stop can help you pinpoint exactly where your kids are as they go to and from school.

It's a busy time inside Richmond County Board of Education's Transportation Department as crews gear up more than 150 busses to hit the road this school year.

"There's a lot of routes that have changed just due to the fact that schools have changed, start times have changed," said Dwayne Porter, the Senior Director of Transportation for the Richmond County School System.

Porter says the specific route changes will affect the bus drivers. But pick up and drop off times may be different.

"Really it's just across the entire county. The rightsizing process has just about touched every quad and every school zone."

Those changes can be nervewracking for parents, so the school system rolled out the Safe Stop app last year.

"So we would really like for parents to sign up and register for it- it's free to them and they can look on their phone and smart device and see what time their bus is supposed to arrive and where their bus is at that point in time."

Parents can download Safe Stop from the app store, create an account, enter your address and bus route, and track the bus. The school system also has a call center to answer any bus-related questions.

"We've averaged 3,000 calls a day the first week of school but they start tapering off drastically after that."

But their number one priority is making sure your kids get to and from school safely.

