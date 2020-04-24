Richmond County School System revises 2020 graduation schedule

Friday, April 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County School System has revised the 2020 graduation schedule in the interest of public health and in accordance with state mandates.

According to the release, graduation for the class of 2020 will be held in July at the James Brown Arena. Graduates will receive a set number of tickets for family and friends to attend with the exact number to be announced at a later date.

“Graduation is a special celebration for our students and families,”Richmond County School System Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw said, in the release. “We are excited to hold graduation in July and I appreciate the community’s support for our graduates throughout these unique times.”

2020 Updated Graduation Schedule:

Tuesday July 21, 2020

Cross Creek High School – 8:00 a.m.

Davidson Fine Arts – 11:00 a.m.

Glenn Hills High School – 2:00 p.m.

Hephzibah High School – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday July 22, 2020

Laney High School – 8:00 a.m.

Josey High School – 11:00 a.m.

A.R. Johnson Magnet – 2:00 p.m.

Westside High School – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday July 23, 2020

Academy of Richmond County – 8:00 a.m.

Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School – 11:00 a.m.

Performance Learning Center – 2:00 p.m.

Butler High School – 5:00 p.m.

