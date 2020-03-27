Richmond County School System hosts virtual career fair to fill positions

Friday, March 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County School System (RCSS) is hosting a virtual career fair to fill certified and classified positions for the 2020-2021 school year.

The fair will be from March 30 through April 30.

“In the wake of social distancing and coronavirus restrictions, we opted to shift our annual hiring event to an online platform,” Dr. Cecil Clark, Richmond County School System Chief Human Resources Officer, said in the release. “Due to the growth in the community, we are serving more students and we have to prepare now for the next school year.”

The entire application and screening process will be conducted online.

Interested applicants should access www.rcboe.org to register and apply online. Screening and interviews will also be conducted using digital platforms.

“Richmond County School System is an employer of choice in our community. The system offers excellent benefits and a collaborative working environment that makes working with us an attractive option for recent grads and experienced professional who are relocating to the area or looking for an exciting new opportunity,” Clark added.

Applicants should contact Crystal Walden at WaldeCr@boe.richmond.k12.ga.us for more information or assistance.

