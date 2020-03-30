Richmond County School System hosting virtual job fair

Monday, March 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County School System is hosting a virtual career fair March 30th, 2020 through April 30th, 2020 to fill certified and classified positions for the 2020-2021 school year.

The entire application and screening process will be conducted online. Interested applicants should access www.rcboe.org or https://richmond.tedk12.com/hire.index.aspx to register and apply online.

Screening and interviews will also be conducted using digital platforms.

Applicants should contact Crystal Walden at WaldeCr@boe.richmond.k12.ga.us for more information or assistance.

To apply, go to this link: https://www.rcboe.org/Page/10585