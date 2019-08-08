SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH: Richmond County votes to offer job to former Deputy Superintendent

August 8, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- In a special called board meeting Thursday night, the Richmond County School Board voted to accept Superintendent Angela Pringle's resignation.

They also voted to extend the Superintendent job to former Deputy Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw.

Dr. Bradshaw left the school system in 2018 to take a job as Chief Operations Officer of Hamilton County Schools in Tennessee.

Dr. Bradshaw interviewed for the Superintendent position five years ago when the offer was extended to Dr. Pringle. He was in every board member's top 3 rankings at that time according to Board President Jimmy Atkins.