Richmond County School System announces end of school year information

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Education has provided school districts general guidance for grading, promotion, and graduation. Richmond County has released its official guidance for the remainder of the school year.

Here are a few updates to help prepare Richmond County School System families for the end of the 2019-2020 school year, according to the release:

These circumstances will impact the remainder of the distance learning program for our students.

- The last day of distance learning will be May 8. No additional distance learning assignments will be given to students after May 8. Teachers will accept work completed during distance learning through May 22.

- Beginning April 20, the meal distribution program will shift to a Monday, Wednesday, and Friday distribution schedule and will continue through May 22. Meals for Tuesdays and Thursdays will be provided during the prior day distribution.

- Effective April 15, 2020, distance learning lessons will not introduce new content. Teachers will offer students the opportunity to retake and resubmit assignments to improve grades. Any work submitted after March 16, 2020 will only have a positive impact on a student’s grade.

The Richmond County School System will use the following grading guidelines for the 2019-2020 school year:

For students in Kindergarten – 8th Grade: Work completed during distance learning that improves a student’s overall grades may be considered. Students will receive a final grade of PASS or FAIL for their courses based on overall content mastery. For students in grades 4-8, the minimum score to receive a passing grade is 70.

For students in High School: Teachers will give students a choice to accept their grades as of March 19th as their final grades for 2019-2020 or to continue to earn grades for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year to improve their overall grade(s). Teachers will consider work completed during distance learning if the work improves a student’s final course average.

- Students will not take final exams for high school courses; therefore, final exams will not be counted in the final course average.

- Graduating seniors must earn the required 23 credits in order to graduate. Students will not be penalized for circumstances beyond their control due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information can be found on the Richmond County Board of Education website.

