Richmond County School District lunch lady honored for 50 years of service

Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Ruth Jones has been a lunch lady for the Richmond County School District for the last 50 years.

Both past and current students celebrated her at a surprise assembly on Monday morning at Garrett Elementary School, including Cathy Johnson, who graduated in 1994.

"I can sincerely say that Miss Jones is the reason why I graduated high school with honors,” Johnson said. “And she made all the difference in my life."

Johnson is now the nutrition director for RCSD, a field she went into because she wanted to make a difference in people's lives, just like Jones made in hers.

And Jones has that same impact on her students now.

"She's one of the most nice and loving ladies in the school," Garrett Elementary 5th grader Jeremiah Garcia said. "One time when I was in the first grade, I only brought one dime, and then she helped me."

Jones said its stories like these that have brought her to work day after day for the last fifty years.

"Children, the love of the children, I enjoy doing what I do,” Jones said. “Making sure they get a balanced meal."

And she said she'll continue to do it for as long as they'll have her.

