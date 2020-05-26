Richmond County Offices on the Ballot

Several offices in Richmond County will be up for election this fall. To narrow down selections, many of these offices will hold primary elections on June 9.

The following list of offices and candidates will be up for the primary election on June 9.

Augusta Commission District 1



Dolly Jones Frazier



Shawnda Griffin



Jordan Johnson



Von Pouncey



Michael Thurman



Augusta Commission District 3



Robert Cooks



Catherine Smith McKnight



Sean Mooney



Lori Myles



Augusta Commission District 9



Charles Cummings



Gregory Hall



Jorae Jenkins



Corey Johnson



Francine Scott



Richmond County Coroner



Mark Bowen (D)



Cory Carlyle (D)



Richmond County Sheriff



Randy Lewis (D)



Richard Roundtree (D)



Richmond County Marshal



Ramone Lamkin



Troy Moses



TSPLOST