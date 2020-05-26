Richmond County Offices on the Ballot

Several offices in Richmond County will be up for election this fall. To narrow down selections, many of these offices will hold primary elections on June 9.
The following list of offices and candidates will be up for the primary election on June 9.
Augusta Commission District 1
- Dolly Jones Frazier
- Shawnda Griffin
- Jordan Johnson
- Von Pouncey
- Michael Thurman
Augusta Commission District 3
- Robert Cooks
- Catherine Smith McKnight
- Sean Mooney
- Lori Myles
Augusta Commission District 9
- Charles Cummings
- Gregory Hall
- Jorae Jenkins
- Corey Johnson
- Francine Scott
Richmond County Coroner
- Mark Bowen (D)
- Cory Carlyle (D)
Richmond County Sheriff
- Randy Lewis (D)
- Richard Roundtree (D)
Richmond County Marshal
- Ramone Lamkin
- Troy Moses
TSPLOST
- Yes
- No