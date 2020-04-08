Richmond County Landfill employee tests positive for coronavirus

Wednesday, April 8, 2020
City of Augusta sanitation bins
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities said Wednesday that a Richmond County Landfill employee had tested positive for coronavirus.
The employee was no longer at work, authorities said Wednesday. However, the landfill was operating as normal.
The development came a couple of days after the City of Augusta Commission implemented an extreme condition hazard pay policy for the city's frontline staff members, including sanitation workers, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The policy will apply to about 1,400 essential critical infrastructure employees across various departments to include the fire department, law enforcement, EMA, 911, sanitation and additional primary frontline operations.
A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office employee also self-quarantined after potential exposure to someone who had coronavirus.
