Richmond County Landfill employee tests positive for coronavirus

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

City of Augusta sanitation bins

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities said Wednesday that a Richmond County Landfill employee had tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee was no longer at work, authorities said Wednesday. However, the landfill was operating as normal.

The development came a couple of days after the City of Augusta Commission implemented an extreme condition hazard pay policy for the city's frontline staff members, including sanitation workers, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The policy will apply to about 1,400 essential critical infrastructure employees across various departments to include the fire department, law enforcement, EMA, 911, sanitation and additional primary frontline operations.

A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office employee also self-quarantined after potential exposure to someone who had coronavirus.

