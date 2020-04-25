Richmond County Bomb Squad on scene of a suspicious box at gas station

Saturday, April 25, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Bomb Squad is at the Citgo gas station on the 3000 block of Tobacco Road.

Richmond County dispatch says they got a call about a suspicious box at the gas station. Units are out there investigating.

Our reporter on the scene says there are multiple emergency vehicles and caution tape surrounding the gas station. Deputies have also blocked off Williamsburg Drive off of Tobacco Road. Traffic is being redirected.

This is developing story. We will keep you posted.