Richmond County Board of Education reveals which schools could be affected by 'rightsizing'

Monday, February 24, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Education is beginning the process of another rezoning of the school system.

On Monday night, school board officials met to vote on the dates, times and locations of public hearings to begin in March.

"This is in the best interest for different schools because we want to alleviate overcrowding at some and in other schools there's an underutilization of classroom space," said Jimmy Atkins, the Richmond County School Board president.

Atkins says rezoning is becoming a yearly effort to balance schools out.

"In certain areas, there's growth that wasn't expected,"Atkins said. "We are looking at having to use portable classrooms right now. We don't want to do that if we don't have to."

W.S. Hornsby Elementary and Copeland Elementary will each likely be affected, according to school officials.

Also, the Intermediate Literacy and Math Center could go back to being a traditional school.

"The literacy program that's being emphasized at that one location will now be emphasized at all schools that have fed into that location this year," Atkins said.

Other schools may see the affects too, but to the school system rezoning neighborhoods means reshaping the classroom.

"If you reduce class sizes, you are gonna get more one on one attention with your students," Atkins said. "Test scores should go up as a result of that."

The school system says no schools will be closed this time around.

"We want public input," Atkins said. "We want to hear from the community to say--if there's some better suggestions out there, we are open to it."

The plans are all tentative at this point, school officials say. The proposals depend on the public hearings in March.

The school system says if parents aren't happy with where their child ends up after that, then they can file for an exception.

All public hearings will begin at 6 p.m.

March 19-- Intermediate Literacy & Math Center

March 23-- W.S. Hornsby Elementary School

March 26-- Copeland Elementary School

March 31-- Richmond County BOE Central Office