Richmond Co. school board member charged with DUI in November 2019

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Richmond County School Board Member was arrested and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane following a traffic stop back in November 2019.

A copy of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office ticket written for school board member Wayne Frazier shows the incident happened.

The incident happened on Deans Bridge Road back on Nov. 2, 2019 following a crash involving Frazier's Toyota Highlander.

Frazier was given a blood test.

This isn't the first time Frazier was charged with DUI. He had another back in 2010 when he was principal of Glenn Hills High School.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.