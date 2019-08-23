Richmond Co. Board of Education introduces new superintendent

Friday, August 23, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Board of Education unanimously voted Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw as the new school superintendent.

Dr. Bradshaw spoke publicly for the first time at last night's board meeting.

"I look forward to serving the boys and girls of the Richmond County School System," he said. "And I commit to you today that we will continue to make this school system the best in the state and the best in the nation."

He added his top priority is student safety. It's something he's familiar with in Richmond County. He applied for the job five years ago when it ultimately went to Dr. Pringle. She brought him in as the deputy superintendent, a role he served for four years.

Last year, he was the Chief Operations Officer for Hamilton County Schools in Tennessee.

Board President Jimmy Atkins said Bradshaw's track record made him a no-brainer to replace Dr. Pringle.

"The areas that he was in charge of which would've been facilities, school safety [and] transportation," he said. "Those key areas we saw nothing but improvements under his leadership."

Dr. Bradshaw now has to go through a 10 day waiting period, marking Sept. 5 as his official start date. Dr. Pringle's last day is Aug. 30, and deputy superintendent Matthew Priester will serve as interim during that time.

