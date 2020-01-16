Richmond County deputy charged with rape of female suspect

Thursday, January 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Richmond County deputy is under investigation after reports of inappropriate contact with a female suspect in custody.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office tells News 12 38-year-old Deputy Kendrick Quick was placed on paid administrative leave and was arrested today. He will remain on administrative leave until an Internal Affairs Investigation is complete.

Quick is charged with Violation of Oath by Public Officer and Rape.

Quick started working with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office in July 2018 and he was assigned to Road Patrol.