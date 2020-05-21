Reward offered in drive-by shooting that claimed a life in Aiken

Thursday, May 21, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- There's now a reward for any information on a deadly drive-by shooting in Aiken.

It happened Wednesday night at the Colony Woods apartments on Laurens Street.

Investigators say 35-year-old Augusta resident Eugene Simpkins was shot and killed while sitting outside a friend's apartment.

Anyone with information should call Aiken Department of Public Safety or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Callers can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

The incident was part of a string of at least four shootings that have happened this week across the CSRA -- at two locations a block apart in Augusta, and in the Pecan Grove neighborhood of Waynesboro.

