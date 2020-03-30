Reward boosted in hunt for killer of Augusta resident

Monday, March 30, 2020

Dwayne Lane

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The reward has been increased for information leading to the killer of an Augusta resident.

Dwayne Lane, 52, who was found dead Dec. 30 in his home at 2106 Bayvale Road in Augusta.

After his body was discovered around 4:48 a.m., authorities revealed no details due to the investigation but did say they deemed the death suspicious. Since the autopsy was completed, the case has been investigated as a homicide.

On Monday, an additional $1,000 was added to the $500 reward offered by Lane’s family for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death. The additional money was donated via parties outside the family, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lane’s obituary, he enjoyed hunting and spending time with friends and his family, who included a wife and son.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Shane R. Van Dyke or any sheriff's violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

