Retired veteran continues to serve in a different uniform

Monday, November 11, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- There were Veterans Day events all over the area today including a parade downtown. Hundreds of American flags were waving on Broad Street this morning. The parade stretched from sacred heart to the all wars monument at 4th and broad and we met lots of veterans who served our country.

"The best thing a person can do is service to their country, to their community and I wanted to be a part of that,” said Russell Schaffer.

Russell Schaffer is a corporal with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. Today, his assignment is working the Veterans Day Parade. Before he switched to blue lights and this patch, he was in Army green.

"I enlisted in the Army in 1976 and decided I wanted to jump out of airplanes," said Schaffer.

Schaffer was 82nd Airborne and a special operations medic for 22 years.

"Thought I'd do my time, do my service. Ended up getting in the Army and found out I had a home, I liked it there so I stayed," said Schaffer. “It was probably the best time of my life. Had its ups and downs, there were some very sad moments but I would not trade the people that I worked with."

On this Veterans Day, Schaffer says he doesn't need a thank you.

“I was a part of the all-volunteer Army after Vietnam so I asked for it nobody forced me to do it," said Schaffer.

Retirement for Schaffer was about continuing his service in a different uniform.

"I like what I do. I work traffic division, I like stopping cars, I like working wrecks. Hopefully, I can make a difference, keep people safe on the road, and look out for the people in the community," said Schaffer.

And he's been doing it for almost 20 years.

"As long as I'm able to keep getting in and out of the car then I'll probably stick around, keep going until they tell me I've got to leave," said Schaffer.

Schaffer says serving in the military gave him the discipline and skills to work at the sheriff's office but his love for the Army runs deep. So much so he says he'd actually go back on active duty right now if they'd let him.

